This is the Most Confusing Baseball Sequence I've Seen in a Long Time

There are bad baseball sequences, and then there is this… pic.twitter.com/EVQhmWDFMT — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 24, 2017

You know that feeling when you’re watching a movie and space out for a few minutes, losing the plot completely? Everything becomes wildly confusing and making heads or tails of the situation is daunting. It’s never a great place to be as a viewer.

Luckily, baseball fans don’t typically suffer from this unenviable situation very often. But this play from the Chinese Professional Baseball League is an exception. There’s just … so much going on, most of it not good for the wonderfully named Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions.

There was enough time to queue up Yakety Saks over the P.A. while the blooperfest was transpiring. Going to be hard to top this one.