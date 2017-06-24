VIDEO: Josh Jackson Threw an Epically Bad First Pitch, Will Stick to Basketball

Josh Jacksonhas a bright future in basketball after being drafted fourth overall by the Phoenix Suns in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. He has no future in baseball outside of potentially DHing, judging by his woeful attempt at a first pitch before a Diamondbacks game.

Standing alongside the Cardinals’ Hassan Reddick, the swingman uncorked a terrible heave far wide of home plate. It certainly wasn’t as bad as 50 Cent’s rock bottom toss, but was awful enough to draw some comparison.

Jackson managed to save face by wearing a comically large hat — a go-to move for people in embarrassing jams for centuries.

Savvy.