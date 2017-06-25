Buckle Up Kids, Giancarlo Stanton Will Defend Home Run Derby Title

Giancarlo Stanton has committed to participating in the 2017 Home Run Derby, as the Miami Marlins slugger will attempt to defend his title at home. Last year, Stanton was incredible, blasting a total of 61 home runs that traveled more than five miles as he won the event at San Diego’s Petco Park.

This year, Stanton will be doing his damage in his home park, as the Marlins will host the 2017 All-Star Game. It’s never not fun watching Stanton hit, so here’s a look back at what he did last year, including hitting the 10 longest home runs in the event.