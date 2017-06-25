Christian Pulisic Can Also Do an Odell Beckham Impersonation

Christian Pulisic is the hottest sensation in American soccer, as the 18-year old who plays professionally for Borussia Dortmund has been scoring goals at a prodigious rate.

While we’ve seen some soccer players come over and struggle at other sport-specific endeavors, Pulisic showed that he can do more than kick soccer-style when it comes to American football. Here he is making a one-handed snag on a deep ball. Of course, if he runs through that, he doesn’t have to show off his Odell Beckham skills.