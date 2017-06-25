Soccer USA Today Sports

Christian Pulisic Can Also Do an Odell Beckham Impersonation

Christian Pulisic Can Also Do an Odell Beckham Impersonation

Soccer

Christian Pulisic Can Also Do an Odell Beckham Impersonation

Christian Pulisic is the hottest sensation in American soccer, as the 18-year old who plays professionally for Borussia Dortmund has been scoring goals at a prodigious rate.

While we’ve seen some soccer players come over and struggle at other sport-specific endeavors, Pulisic showed that he can do more than kick soccer-style when it comes to American football. Here he is making a one-handed snag on a deep ball. Of course, if he runs through that, he doesn’t have to show off his Odell Beckham skills.

