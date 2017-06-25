Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Got Married in Montana

USA Today Sports

Erin Andrews, currently a broadcaster for Dancing With the Stars and Fox Sports, got married to former LA Kings center Jarret Stoll in Montana this weekend. Andrews’ reps confirmed the news to People, who passed along this photo:

The couple has been dating since 2012, and got engaged in December of 2016. Expect a lot more social media content to emanate in the coming days. So far, there hasn’t been much, but these photos were shared of the weekend (though, we did get a Larry David cameo):

