Jason Williams and Corey Maggette Suffered Leg Injuries in Big 3 Debut

The Big 3 kicked off today in Brooklyn, and will air Monday night at 8pm on FS1. We’ll have to see how it projects on television — and not just tomorrow, but for the duration of the 10-week season — to make a full judgment on if it can work. For now, it’s a bit frustrating that it’s tape delayed, but at least it’s not forcing us to make a decision about whether to be homebound on precious Sunday afternoons before football season takes over our lives.

Nevertheless, we’ve already heard about things like DeShawn Stevenson’s game-winning three-pointer (which would have been really fun for us all to see live and react on social media together) and leg injuries to Corey Maggette and Jason Williams. Williams suffered a non-contact right leg injury late in his game:

Here is video of him down on the court:

White Chocolate just hurt his knees on a tough play. Walked off the court and into locker room #BIG3 pic.twitter.com/pe5kiOUvmR — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 25, 2017

These reports came out about Maggette:

Corey Maggette, 37, was on floor holding his right knee and eventually got up and hopped on good leg to bench. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 25, 2017

DeShawn Stevenson was hyped, and so were his teammates. Corey Maggette joined the celebration even though he can't walk on his right leg. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 25, 2017

Hopefully Williams and Maggette are not injured for an extended period of time, and hopefully this is not a sign of things to come with the league. With so many recognizable names and a promising debut attendance of over 15,000 people, this league could be a fun summer tradition.

There is a dearth of things for us to talk about in the summer, especially during years where there are no Olympics or World Cup. If the Big 3 gained enough traction to be aired live next year, it’d be good for sports fans and media.