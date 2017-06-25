Kansas City Chiefs Have Reached Out to Louis Riddick to Replace John Dorsey as GM

The Kansas City Chiefs and owner Clark Hunt have contacted Louis Riddick to interview for the vacant GM position this week, according to Ian Rapoport. Riddick has been with ESPN since 2013, after serving as Director of Pro Personnel in Philadelphia, during part of Andy Reid’s tenure there.

The GM position unexpectedly opened up at the end of last week when the Chiefs and John Dorsey “parted ways” with a year left on his contract, in late June. The timing was curious, and there has been no formal explanation offered by the organization.

Dorsey made a huge move in the draft this year to select Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech at quarterback, a move that included giving up a future first round pick. How did Riddick feel about the pick? He was on ESPN’s coverage of the draft, and here’s a summary:

“Patrick Mahomes should be thanking his lucky stars he went to the Chiefs,” said Riddick, a former personnel director for both the Eagles and Washington. Riddick feels that way in large part because of Reid and his touch in developing quarterbacks. He worked with Brett Favre as quarterbacks coach of the Packers. Reid’s first QB project as head coach, McNabb, played 11 seasons for the Eagles and was selected to participate in six Pro Bowls.

Louis Riddick did also call Kareem Hunt a faster version of Emmitt Smith, so maybe Riddick will be intrigued.