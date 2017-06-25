Marcus Camby Is Being Sued Over The Death Of His Nephew

In November, Marcus Camby’s 9-year-old nephew, Marcus McGhee, was staying with Camby in suburban Houston, went missing. Two days later he was found dead in a pond on Camby’s property, and now the boy’s father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Camby.

From the Houston Chronicle:

Marcus Carter McGhee filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Galveston Division against Camby, stating that his 9-year-old son was severely autistic with reduced cognitive abilities and that he required continuous adult supervision. … According to the suit, the former Houston Rocket was aware of his nephew’s significant limitations and he failed to supervise the 9-year-old while he was at his house. McGhee also stated that Camby put no protective measures in place to keep his nephew from the pond.

The boy was out playing with other children on Camby’s property when he went missing. Camby last played in the NBA in 2012, for the Rockets and Knicks.