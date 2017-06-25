Newlyweds Proudly Skip Wedding Reception to See Cardinals Play, Cardinals Lose

When ⚾️ is life! A post shared by St. Louis Cardinals (@cardinals) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Congratulations to the above couple who claim to have skipped their own wedding reception to attend Saturday night’s Pittsburgh Pirates-St. Louis Cardinals game. Their homemade sign was certainly interesting enough to capture the Redbirds’ social media manager’s attention — and for good reason.

It’s not every day a pair of newlyweds opts to leave friends and family at a rented-out facility to answer questions from flummoxed caterers while taking in some sweet regular season baseball action between two sub-.500 teams.

The Pirates prevailed, 7-3, but that’s not the real story here. The real story is that you can skip your own wedding reception. For a late-June baseball game, which surely means literally any other reason as well.