Newlyweds Proudly Skip Wedding Reception to See Cardinals Play, Cardinals Lose

Congratulations to the above couple who claim to have skipped their own wedding reception to attend Saturday night’s Pittsburgh Pirates-St. Louis Cardinals game. Their homemade sign was certainly interesting enough to capture the Redbirds’ social media manager’s attention — and for good reason.

It’s not every day a pair of newlyweds opts to leave friends and family at a rented-out facility to answer questions from flummoxed caterers while taking in some sweet regular season baseball action between two sub-.500 teams.

The Pirates prevailed, 7-3, but that’s not the real story here. The real story is that you can skip your own wedding reception. For a late-June baseball game, which surely means literally any other reason as well.

 

 

