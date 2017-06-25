VIDEO: Jordan Spieth Caddie Michael Greller Also Had a Great Celebration

Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger had a playoff showdown at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut today. Spieth emerged victorious on an awesome shot out of the sand, and had an equally great celebration:
.@JordanSpieth has won the @TravelersChamp in INCREDIBLE fashion.
UNBELIEVABLE! 😱🏆#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/qkeeaCg3ye
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2017
Here was his caddie, Michael Greller, looking on live:
It will be interesting to see if this is a momentum-building moment for Spieth headed into the final two majors this season.
