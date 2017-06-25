Golf USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Jordan Spieth Caddie Michael Greller Also Had a Great Celebration

Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger had a playoff showdown at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut today. Spieth emerged victorious on an awesome shot out of the sand, and had an equally great celebration:

Here was his caddie, Michael Greller, looking on live:

It will be interesting to see if this is a momentum-building moment for Spieth headed into the final two majors this season.

