VIDEO: Jordan Spieth Caddie Michael Greller Also Had a Great Celebration

Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger had a playoff showdown at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut today. Spieth emerged victorious on an awesome shot out of the sand, and had an equally great celebration:

Here was his caddie, Michael Greller, looking on live:

Greller rake toss > Spieth club toss pic.twitter.com/I724B58GA3 — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) June 25, 2017

It will be interesting to see if this is a momentum-building moment for Spieth headed into the final two majors this season.