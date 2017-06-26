All Hail James Harrison, King of the Weird Workout

James Harrison understands that it takes a little extra effort for a 39-year-old to play linebacker in the NFL and goes to great lengths in insuring his workouts get him ready.

He is the king of the unusual exercise and his ability to remain on the cutting edge of the latest muscle-building activity is impressive.

His latest sweat came via Danney Ball, named after Harrison’s trainer. It’s like beach volleyball but with a weighted medicine ball. Harrison had no problem handing the orb and even double clutches on one throw.

Another 7-0 SKUNK of @spoonjones56 @goldenb0y21 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

As a reminder, Harrison has previously done this weird stuff.

Inspiring. Especially the hot guitar riff.