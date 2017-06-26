Is Britt McHenry Suggesting She Was Laid Off by ESPN for Her Conservative Beliefs?

Britt McHenry was among the scores of talent affected by ESPN’s wide-ranging layoffs in April. In responding to Clay Travis’ favorite subject — the perceived liberal bias of the network — she opened the door to the possibility that her dismissal was politically motivated.

Her tweet was subsequently deleted.

Here is the list of ESPN employees who suffered the same fate as McHenry. Is there a common ideological theme disproportionately affected? Or, more realistically, did the layoffs extend to all parts of the political spectrum in Bristol as part of an unfortunate byproduct of cost-cutting?

