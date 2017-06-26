Roundup: Motorcycle vs Car; Why John Dorsey Got Fired by the Chiefs; & Crazy Video of a Cougar Attacking a Deer

Bryana Holly, Instagram-famous … “Man threatened sister with a butcher knife when she complained about his Febreze” … plenty of shocking comments coming out of the Bill Cosby verdict, especially this one … fascinating look at the shifting demographics in the US population, and what the country may look like in 40 years … “Drunk, high and naked man shows up to Clearwater home, throws feces” … amazing video of a cougar taking down a deer in California … “Trump Turns an Iowa Rally Into a Venting Session” … looks like we’ve got the identity of graffiti art legend Banksy … villagers rushed to collect leaking fuel in Pakistan, then the truck blew up, and 150 people died … finally got around to reading this Tucker Carlson profile, and the guy comes off as a douche … the CEO who writes 7,400 employee birthday cards a year … I didn’t know Mr. Miyagi had to test five times for his movie role in the Karate Kid …

Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves: This will make Minnesota basketball fans excited. [Minn Post]

Yes, the Saints would be very smart to offer Peyton Manning a powerful front office post. [NOLA.com]

Mark Cuban threatened his employees not to leak the Mavs’ draft pick to Woj. [SportsDay]

File this one away, Big 10 fans – Michael will be the least-experienced team in the Big 10. [M Live]

Should the Detroit Tigers be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline? [Freep]

A reminder of how Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship. [Hartford Courant]

The US Gold Cup roster is out, and you’ve got to figure a few of these guys are fighting for World Cup roster spots. Like keeper Bill Hamid and forward Gyasi Zardes. [Goal.com]

Among your out-of-nowhere MLB All-Star candidates: Yonder Alonso of Oakland and Jason Vargas of the Royals. [Seattle Times]

Some of this will help explain why John Dorsey got fired in Kansas City. [Star]

Car vs Motorcycle. At high speeds, this is very dangerous, as you can see.

