Kevin Durant Mocks 76ers' "FEDS" Nickname, Probably Isn't the Best Messenger

Kevin Durant ethers the Sixers' FEDS nickname: 'How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?' pic.twitter.com/DxdO09T5rA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2017

Three members of the world champion Golden State Warriors — JaVale McGee, Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant — discussed the Philadelphia 76ers roster over the weekend at McGee’s charity softball game. NBA Finals MVP Durant had asked the important questions about The Process-created quartet of Fultz, Embiid, Dario and Simmons (FEDS).

“How they got a nickname and ain’t played no games together,” Durant quipped.

Although his question appeared to be rhetorical, the answer is pretty clear. It’s a cool name and acronyms (or is it an acrostic) are hot in the streets right now.

More importantly, it must be said that Durant is not in any position to be cracking wise on bad nicknames. His own judgement in that department is suspect.

He’s let it be known he doesn’t care for two awesome nicknames bestowed at his feet: Durantula and The Slim Reaper. He even once facetiously suggested his own terrible name — The Servant — to Bill Simmons. Most days he likes the suitable but boring “KD,” which, you know, isn’t too different from FEDS.

Anyway, it’s June 26 and this passes for a story. The NBA is truly unmatched when it comes to pettiness.