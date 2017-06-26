That's LaVar Ball's Music!

LaVar Ball was always going to parlay his status as a famous and loud father into an appearance on WWE Raw and tonight it happened.

Here he is making his grand entrance. Pure joy.

Oh my hilarious RT @World_Wide_Wob: LAVAR BALL WITH THE GREATEST ENTRANCE IN WRESTLING HISTORY OH MY GOD 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hLlyK2P3lZ — Matt Cox (@playasnaps2) June 27, 2017

He and his sons Lonzo and LaMelo joined The Miz in the ring for a gabfest that culminated in the eldest Ball removing his shirt to unveil a somewhat fit body.

LaVar Ball is OUT THERE pic.twitter.com/zPPBXJ6JOf — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 27, 2017

The verbose patriarch has done a solid job agitating even the most patient sports fan over the past calendar year but his gift for physical comedy and ham handedness is obvious.

He’d be a good fit for pro wrestling in the longterm, should there be mutual interest.