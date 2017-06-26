That's LaVar Ball's Music!

LaVar Ball was always going to parlay his status as a famous and loud father into an appearance on WWE Raw and tonight it happened.
Here he is making his grand entrance. Pure joy.
He and his sons Lonzo and LaMelo joined The Miz in the ring for a gabfest that culminated in the eldest Ball removing his shirt to unveil a somewhat fit body.
The verbose patriarch has done a solid job agitating even the most patient sports fan over the past calendar year but his gift for physical comedy and ham handedness is obvious.
He’d be a good fit for pro wrestling in the longterm, should there be mutual interest.
