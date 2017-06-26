Monty Williams Gave a Heartfelt Speech After Receiving Craig Sager Award

Monty Williams received the #SagerStrong award at tonight’s NBA Awards show. Williams, whose children were consoling each other while he was giving his speech, lost his wife to a car accident last February. Williams maintained poise and composure as he thanked everyone who has helped him and his family cope with the tragedy.

Williams’ story was captured in-depth by SI’s Chris Ballard this past April.

Williams was presented with the award by Ernie Johnson, who, as you’re surely not surprised, struck the perfect tone in the introduction: