Golf USA Today Sports

Phil Mickelson Joined Dan Patrick to Discuss His Parting with Jim "Bones" Mackay

(Getty)

Phil Mickelson Joined Dan Patrick to Discuss His Parting with Jim "Bones" Mackay

Golf

Phil Mickelson Joined Dan Patrick to Discuss His Parting with Jim "Bones" Mackay

Phil Mickelson and his caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay parted ways after 25 years.

Mickelson joined Dan Patrick to discuss the mutual agreement to part ways. Patrick did ask Lefty if there was more of a reason than just a mutual parting to which Phil responded, “We both kind of talked about it and I think we both needed a change.”

Tim Mickelson, Phil’s brother who is the former golf coach at Arizona State and now manages Jon Rahm, will take over for Bones.

It will definitely be different seeing Phil with someone other than Bones by his side.

, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home