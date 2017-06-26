Phil Mickelson Joined Dan Patrick to Discuss His Parting with Jim "Bones" Mackay

Phil Mickelson and his caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay parted ways after 25 years.

Mickelson joined Dan Patrick to discuss the mutual agreement to part ways. Patrick did ask Lefty if there was more of a reason than just a mutual parting to which Phil responded, “We both kind of talked about it and I think we both needed a change.”

Phil Mickelson discusses parting ways with his caddy https://t.co/fl18vLPgVx pic.twitter.com/slLK7y102X — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 26, 2017

Tim Mickelson, Phil’s brother who is the former golf coach at Arizona State and now manages Jon Rahm, will take over for Bones.

It will definitely be different seeing Phil with someone other than Bones by his side.