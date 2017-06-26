The WWE Needs To Lock Up LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball and Lonzo Ball will appear on Monday Night Raw tonight, as it looks like they will be guests on Miz TV.

Here’s hoping it’s the start of a long and prosperous relationship between the Balls and WWE. With ratings tanking the company needs something to get people to watch. Say what you want about the Ball family, but people pay attention to them.

However much I may not like LaVar’s methods, the guy is great on the mic. It would be a fantastic marriage if the WWE could get him on the air a few times a year. The company should pair him up with one of their talents who isn’t as adept on the mic and let LaVar do what Paul Heyman does for Brock Lesnar. He’d be one heck of a hype man, and there are a number of guys who could use one right now.

We all know LaVar loves being a heel, let me trash talk people on the roster and have that lead to Lesnar sending him to Suplex City, Samoa Joe throwing him into the Coquina Clutch or Roman Reigns nailing him with a Superman Punch. I fail to see any negatives to such a relationship: LaVar could promote his Big Baller Brand stuff, the WWE would get a new heel who is great on the mic and we’d all be able to watch LaVar get beaten up.

That’s what I call a win-win-win.