UFC Fighter Escapes Choke, Soils Octagon

Felice Herrig beat Justine Kish by unanimous decision at UFC Oklahoma City on Sunday night. Kish fought off a rear naked choke late in the fight and proceeded to poop her pants. Images of – and Kish’s tweet about – the incident are below this video.

