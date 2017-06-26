UFC Fighter Escapes Choke, Soils Octagon

Felice Herrig beat Justine Kish by unanimous decision at UFC Oklahoma City on Sunday night. Kish fought off a rear naked choke late in the fight and proceeded to poop her pants. Images of – and Kish’s tweet about – the incident are below this video.
Latest Leads
55m
1hr
2hr
Roundup: Motorcycle vs Car; Why John Dorsey Got Fired by the Chiefs; & Crazy Video of a Cougar Attacking a Deer
Bonus: Allison Brie is a national treasure.
13hr
Newlyweds Proudly Skip Wedding Reception to See Cardinals Play, Cardinals Lose
When ⚾️ is life! A post shared by St. Louis Cardinals (@cardinals) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT Congratulations to the (…)
13hr
Buckle Up Kids, Giancarlo Stanton Will Defend Home Run Derby Title
Giancarlo Stanton will be back to defend his Home Run Derby title.
13hr
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Got Married in Montana
Congrats to the newlyweds!
14hr
Paul George Cavs Rumors Return With Potential Three-Team Deal
Something? Nothing?
14hr
15hr
Jason Williams and Corey Maggette Suffered Leg Injuries in Big 3 Debut
It will be interesting to see how this works on TV.
Comments