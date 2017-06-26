NBA USA Today Sports

Victor Oladipo Clowned By Little Kid at Basketball Camp

Victor Oladipo is 25-years old and an established NBA player. K.J. Windham appears to be a small child who is pretty good at basketball. Good enough that he went one-on-one with Oladipo at basketball camp and dribbled between Russell Westbrook’s backcourtmate’s legs. Oladipo got his revenge by dunking over the kid and breaking out some of his own fancy moves, but that doesn’t really matter. He got clowned by a kid at his own basketball camp. Oladipo’s trade value is now non-existent.

