VIDEO: Sports Cows Went Looking For Cricket and Soccer Glory This Weekend

Big weekend for sports cows. First I heard news of a cow crashing a cricket match in England. The cow charged players and a very calm referee who chose not to run and nearly got gored.

While searching for embeddable video, I found another video of a cow invading a pitch. This one at a soccer pitch in Bulgaria during a friendly late last week. This guy just looks like he’s trying to find his way home.

Finally, here’s an older video of a cow rushing the field during a youth game in Australia. Moo.