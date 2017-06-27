'Bachelorette' Fans Freak Out As ABC In Chicago Airs Cubs Game Instead Of Their Show
'Bachelorette' Fans Freak Out As ABC In Chicago Airs Cubs Game Instead Of Their Show
shares
share
sms
send
email
By:
Ryan Phillips | 39 minutes ago
The
Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals are facing off Tuesday in what could be a preview of the National League Championship Series. The game is airing on ABC in Chicago, and as a result has preempted the second of a two-part episode of the Bachelorette. Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to express their disgust.
Good luck to whoever is working the phone bank at ABC 7 in Chicago tonight.
Bachelorette, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, MLB
shares
share
sms
send
email
Ryan Phillips
Ryan is a San Diego-based blogger who is a 10-year veteran of the sports writing world. He holds a journalism degree from Indiana University (yes he left San Diego for Bloomington, Indiana voluntarily). He has no pets and a crippling addiction to HBOGo.
More …
Latest Leads
1hr
The World Taekwondo Federation had been around since 1973, and for most of that time had existed peacefully with its initialism, WTF. (…)
1hr
Kevin Durant congratulated Russell Westbrook on winning MVP.
4hr
The Knicks need to just buy out Carmelo Anthony.
5hr
Important magazine.
6hr
So amazing.
7hr
The Celtics want to land both Paul George and Gordon Hayward.
7hr
Not unreasonable to expect now.
8hr
We have updated the list.
9hr
Fun times. 1 2 …3
9hr
“All very sad. Enjoy the summer.”
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More MLB
Comments