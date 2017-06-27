MLB USA Today Sports

'Bachelorette' Fans Freak Out As ABC In Chicago Airs Cubs Game Instead Of Their Show

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals are facing off Tuesday in what could be a preview of the National League Championship Series. The game is airing on ABC in Chicago, and as a result has preempted the second of a two-part episode of the Bachelorette. Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to express their disgust.

Good luck to whoever is working the phone bank at ABC 7 in Chicago tonight.

