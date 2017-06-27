'Bachelorette' Fans Freak Out As ABC In Chicago Airs Cubs Game Instead Of Their Show

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals are facing off Tuesday in what could be a preview of the National League Championship Series. The game is airing on ABC in Chicago, and as a result has preempted the second of a two-part episode of the Bachelorette. Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to express their disgust.

When you wanna watch part 2 of the bachelorette but you live in Chicago and the Cubs are playing 😒 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lajmIiG63c — Jamise “Slim” Wright (@JamiseWright) June 28, 2017

Bitch the Cubs game is being aired instead of the bachelorette and IM PEEVED — Maddy (@mmaaddzzaa) June 27, 2017

Yeah unless you have xfinity and the Cubs are playing right over the bachelorette 😑 — Kayleigh Lillwitz (@KayLillwitz) June 27, 2017

@ABCNetwork @BacheloretteABC HELP! I don't get tonight's Bachelorette because my local station is playing the @Cubs game – what do I do?? — Summer Roberts (@CRAVENmoreEMILY) June 27, 2017

ABC Chicago is showing the Cubs Game instead of the bachelorette tonight. This is why women have trust issues. #thebachelorette — Gayle Johnston (@Guhh_ale) June 28, 2017

I CAN'T WATCH NIGHT TWO OF THE TWO NIGHT BACHELORETTE SPECIAL BECAUSE @ABCNetwork IS AIRING THE CUBS GAME INSTEAD AND I WANT TO SCREAM — Molly (@sassyspeckz) June 27, 2017

IF PEOPLE WANT TO WATCH SPORTS THEY CAN GO TO A SPORTS BAR. WHERE CAN I GO TO WATCH BACHELORETTE, HMMMMM??????? — Molly (@sassyspeckz) June 27, 2017

I'm enraged by the fact that the cubs are on instead of the bachelorette @BacheloretteABC @ABCNetwork @MLB don't let this happen again. — Eve Perdunker (@EPerd15) June 27, 2017

Why is my TV playing Chicago Cubs all night instead of Bachelorette?!?? — Briagenn (@briagenn) June 27, 2017

WHO DECIDED FROM ABC CHICAGO THAT THE CUBS GAME IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE BACHELORETTE pic.twitter.com/AkaUZb6801 — Kristen Arroyave (@kristenarroyave) June 27, 2017

The Bachelorette doesn't come on until 1am. I know i'm missing something good. Darn Chicago Cubs game lol — Gigi (@gigi_m38) June 28, 2017

when the #bachelorette is pushed to 1 AM bc of the cubs game pic.twitter.com/rXtb6G5IuA — bri baby (@briiirosa) June 28, 2017

Glad the cubs getting beat up right now. So rude of them to be playing on abc when the bachelorette is suppose to be on. Sorry not sorry — Joseph Canady (@joemoney89) June 28, 2017

Hey Chicago whaddya say WHY ISNT THE BACHELORETTE ON TODAY 😒 I love you cubs but YOU SUCK — Ellie Burzlaff (@ellie_burzlaff) June 28, 2017

Good luck to whoever is working the phone bank at ABC 7 in Chicago tonight.