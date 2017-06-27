Bill Belichick is On to ... The Cover of Nantucket Magazine

Here it is! 🏈 N Magazine's 15th anniversary cover featuring the one-and-only Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday #Patriots #BillBelichick pic.twitter.com/ohR0nU1BMl — Nantucket Magazine (@NMagazine) June 27, 2017

Bill Belichick took enough time away from reviewing game film and discovering undersized wide receivers to play fashion model for the cover of Nantucket Magazine, a periodical catering to those with refined taste and an island state of mind. The five-time Super Bowl champion was all smiles, er, partly smiles with girlfriend Linda Holliday, a couple identified as “America’s winningest team” by the magazine.

Go ahead, say something about it. Belichick is daring you to.

In all seriousness, good to see him enjoying his day off. They come so rarely for a man of such singular focus and must be cherished.