Carmelo Anthony & Dwyane Wade in Cleveland Would Definitely Close the Gap with the Warriors

It feels like Cleveland’s chances of adding a star this offseason are shrinking by the day. Jimmy Butler didn’t happen, for whatever reason. Paul George probably won’t happen because the Pacers want more than the Cavs can offer.

So what’s LeBron going to be able to do in July to improve the team? (Without a GM, nothing for sure.) The most likely answer: Add Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony on the cheap, after they’re released by the Heat and Knicks, respectively.

Wade and Anthony are making way too much money to be traded (Wade at $23.8 million and Anthony at $26.2 million). So how does this happen? I spelled it out on The Herd Monday:

I can’t think of another contender in a favorable market that Wade (who turns 36 in January) could land on. The Clippers are far away; the Lakers are, too (well, until they get Paul George). Things ended very ugly with Pat Riley in Miami. Which leaves …. ?

You’re telling me if Wade and Carmelo can go anywhere, in tandem … they’re going somewhere besides Cleveland? No way.

The end-game lineup vs the Warriors is fun to think about:

Kyrie – Stephen Curry

JR Smith – Klay Thompson

Carmelo Anthony – Kevin Durant

Kevin Love – Draymond Green

LeBron – Andre Iguodala

You’ve got your wing to guard Durant – no, Carmelo won’t shut him down, obviously – but at least LeBron doesn’t have to chase Durant around for three quarters and have nothing left in the 4th. And you know how dangerous LeBron is playing centerfield defensively.

Imagine when Ty Lue looks to his bench, and instead of 36-year olds Richard Jefferson and Kyle Korver, he’s staring at slightly younger Hall of Famers Wade and Anthony. There’s no player the Cavs can add to help enough to slow the Warriors down; so you might as well add offense.