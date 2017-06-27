Jack Nicklaus isn't Sure Tiger Woods Will Play Much Golf Anymore

Jack Nicklaus isn’t sure if Tiger Woods will be able to return to the sport he once dominated. Nicklaus made the remarks prior to the Quicken Loans National, which Woods said he would not be attending early this week.

“He’ll have a very hard time. I don’t know whether Tiger will play much golf anymore,” said Nicklaus, who won a record 18 major championships. “He might come back and play — I think it’d be pretty tough for him, after getting fused, and as many problems as he’s had recently. … His problems are more life problems than they are golf problems right now.”

The Quicken Loans National benefits the Tiger Woods foundation and although he won’t be there in person, he will apparently be getting updates as to what is going on in and around the event.

“Tiger will stay in touch with the tournament and receive regular updates during the week,” the statement added.

The now 41-year-old Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic. He has also undergone another procedure on his back to help alleviate the pain he’s been suffering from.

[Via USA Today]