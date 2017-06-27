Roundup: Kate Beckinsale Dating 21-Year Old; Man Visits Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row; & Deer Fight!

Caitlin O’Connor, an actress/model … it really costs $888 to be a wedding guest these days? … the coroner’s office told a family their son had died, so they buried him; but they had the wrong guy … a college professor got fired for making comments on Tucker Carlson’s show … Brooke Burke is on vacation, doing things photographers love … I tend to agree that Tom Cruise’s Top Gun 2 could crash and burn … a 21-year old actor is dating 43-year old Kate Beckinsale … “Man Visits Disneyland 2,000 Days in a Row” … an actress from the movie Boyhood was popped for cocaine possession … “More rural high-school graduates see college not so much as a door to opportunity as a ticket out of Nowheresville” …

Major bummer for the Saints losing Nick Fairley to the non-football injury list. He’s got a heart issue, and will miss the season. [The Advocate]

Jeff Van Gundy is going to coach US Basketball in World Cup qualifying. Perhaps this is Phase I of his return to the sidelines? [Woj]

I’d like to add that the Lakers shouldn’t forget they need to hype Brandon Ingram. [LA Times]

Even though Hilary Duff’s ex-husband has been cleared in this ugly case, the bigger story: Why is he using prostitutes? And why is he performing anal sex with prostitutes? [TMZ Sports]

So does Rutgers have a gripe with the Big 10? [NJ.com]

Kristine Leahy penned something you should read: Misconceptions about women and sports. [Glamour]

“An eccentric millionaire, who claims to have hidden gold and gems in the mountains of northern New Mexico, is considering calling off the legendary treasure hunt after a man died recently looking for the bounty.” [WSJ]

Things I don’t get: Probably 99% of colleges are out for summer. Have been over for at least six weeks. How/why is the college baseball World Series going on now? [NOLA.com]

Seth Rogen watched the last Star Wars movie after eating a marijuana gummy.

This deer fight in Tennessee shows how damn strong these things are.

This happened at 6 Flags. She went to the hospital.