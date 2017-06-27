Kevin Durant Gave Props To New MVP Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant was in the mood to praise the winners from Monday night’s NBA Awards ceremony on Tuesday morning. Of course, that meant he threw some props in the direction of former teammate/arch-nemesis Russell Westbrook.

Here’s what Durant had to say via the “community” section of his YouTube page (we edited out the profanity):

Congrats to all the winners lastnight! So happy for Malcolm Brogdon, what a year and accomplishment. Especially as a second round pick! Anything is possible people, I see a very bright future for him and his teammate Giannis. Congrats on MIP, this dude is a specimen that we’ve never seen before and it’s guaranteed that he will be an MVP one day! In fact, I called out this years MVP years ago so you gotta respect my knowledge for the game lol. Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, F***in balled out. Gotta respect it!

Shoutout to Mike D’antoni, came back to the game and turned that franchise into a contender. Respect!!

Shoutout my boy James Harden. For 5 years now he’s taken his game to the next level, he will be an MVP one day, he’s an MVP now, he’s made so many people proud. I know this first hand, recognize what he has done for the game!

In case you had issues deciphering Durant’s writing, I’ve isolated what he said about Westbrook below:

So yeah, Golden State Warriors star sent some positive praise in the direction of his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate. For some reason I get the feeling Russ isn’t going to respond or acknowledge it.