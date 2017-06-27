LeBron Will Never Play For the Clippers So Cross Them Off the List

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland when his contract is up next summer. At least that’s what everyone is saying. He’s pissed at Dan Gilbert. He’s telling people who could help him beat the Warriors to stay away. He’s probably headed to Los Angeles. But he’s definitely not going to play for the Clippers. In fact, he’ll never play for the Clippers. Ever. Never-ever-ever according to ESPN’s Mike Wise (via SLAM):

“I got from a very good authority, a very good authority, that LeBron James will never be a Clipper.

“I can’t tell you who, but I’m going to tell you it’s somebody that knows, and LeBron James will never be a Clipper.

“I don’t know if that’s because he remembers what the Clippers used to be, or he just doesn’t want to put his lot in there, or he thinks Steve Ballmer is just too animated on the sideline.

“Whatever follicles Steve Ballmer has left—and he has more than me—they’re falling out right now. But he’s never going to be a Clipper.”