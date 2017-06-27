LeBron Will Never Play For the Clippers So Cross Them Off the List

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland when his contract is up next summer. At least that’s what everyone is saying. He’s pissed at Dan Gilbert. He’s telling people who could help him beat the Warriors to stay away. He’s probably headed to Los Angeles. But he’s definitely not going to play for the Clippers. In fact, he’ll never play for the Clippers. Ever. Never-ever-ever according to ESPN’s Mike Wise (via SLAM):
“I got from a very good authority, a very good authority, that LeBron James will never be a Clipper.
“I can’t tell you who, but I’m going to tell you it’s somebody that knows, and LeBron James will never be a Clipper.
“I don’t know if that’s because he remembers what the Clippers used to be, or he just doesn’t want to put his lot in there, or he thinks Steve Ballmer is just too animated on the sideline.
“Whatever follicles Steve Ballmer has left—and he has more than me—they’re falling out right now. But he’s never going to be a Clipper.”
Got that? LeBron James will never play for the Clippers. We can officially cross them off the list along with the Cavaliers and Heat. So we’re down to 27 possible destinations in 2018. Here’s the updated list:
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
New York Knicks
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets
Orlando Magic
Washington Wizards
Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets
Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings
I think it’s up to the media that covers each individual team to ask LeBron what he likes and dislikes about their city. Eventually, he’ll give us some clues and will know exactly what LeBron James is going to do next summer.
