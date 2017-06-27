LSU Dads Save Florida Fan's Life at College World Series

A pair of LSU dads banded together to perform heroic, life-saving measures for an elderly Florida fan during Monday night’s College World Series final.

Dr. Jerry Poché, the father of tonight’s Game 2 starter Jared Poché, and Jimmy Roy, the father of Tigers strength coach Travis Roy, sprung into action to help the unresponsive man. Poché administered chest compressions while Roy, a veteran firefighter, provided mouth-to-mouth.

“The man died,” Poché said. “He didn’t have a pulse; he didn’t have nothing. It looks like, luckily, we got him back.” “He’s alive now,” Roy said. “He was done. He was done. He wasn’t breathing; he didn’t have a pulse, and me and Doc brought him back.”

Poché said the man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Florida took the opening game, 4-3. With Roy’s son on the hill tonight, though, there should be some positive karma coming LSU’s way. Expect the Tigers to force a winner-take-all.

