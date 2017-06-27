USA Today Sports

LSU Dads Save Florida Fan's Life at College World Series

LSU Dads Save Florida Fan's Life at College World Series

Baseball

LSU Dads Save Florida Fan's Life at College World Series

A pair of LSU dads banded together to perform heroic, life-saving measures for an elderly Florida fan during Monday night’s College World Series final.

Dr. Jerry Poché, the father of  tonight’s Game 2 starter Jared Poché, and Jimmy Roy, the father of Tigers strength coach Travis Roy, sprung into action to help the unresponsive man. Poché administered chest compressions while Roy, a veteran firefighter, provided mouth-to-mouth.

“The man died,” Poché said. “He didn’t have a pulse; he didn’t have nothing. It looks like, luckily, we got him back.”

“He’s alive now,” Roy said. “He was done. He was done. He wasn’t breathing; he didn’t have a pulse, and me and Doc brought him back.”

Poché said the man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Florida took the opening game, 4-3. With Roy’s son on the hill tonight, though, there should be some positive karma coming LSU’s way. Expect the Tigers to force a winner-take-all.

[The Advocate]

, , , , Baseball

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home