Paul George Wants to Play With Klay Thompson in 2019

NBA free agency doesn’t officially start until next week and we have no idea where any of the current free agents are going to end up, but for the most part people seem more interested in where Paul George and LeBron James are going to go in 2018. If that’s not looking far enough ahead for you wait until you hear what’s going to happen in 2019! Paul George reportedly wants to play with Klay Thompson.

Per @KAzubuike7, Paul George has reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together once Klay hits free agency (2019). — Joe Fortenbaugh (@JoeFortenbaugh) June 27, 2017

Since Paul George wants to be a Laker in 2018, that means he’s already trying to recruit Klay Thompson to join him in Los Angeles on a team he doesn’t even play for yet. Two seasons from now.

With Stephen Curry preparing to take a gigantic max contract this summer, the Warriors are going to have some financial decisions to make down the road. Will Thompson want to chase money or stay in Golden State and keep winning? Earlier this year he sounded pretty happy where he was. Via USA Today:

“I try not to think that are ahead, but I’d love to be here for as long as I can. What we’ve built here is so special, and I love living in the Bay Area, so that would be a huge priority of mine … I just feel like if I play hard and work hard every day, I’ll get rewarded no matter what I do, so I’m not going to get caught up with the numbers and how much money I could potentially make because it’ll all come around. You’ve just got to stay humble and be appreciative of what I have. And if I keep working this hard, I’ll be rewarded.”

Thompson was rewarded with another championship earlier this month. Maybe Thompson and George are good friends (they played together on Team USA) and that combined with a lot of money could convince Thompson to leave Golden State to rebuild what he already had in Los Angeles. Who knows? It’s two years down the road. As we’re talking about this Paul George is still on the Indiana Pacers.