Serena Williams to David Letterman in 2013: "Andy Murray Would Beat Me 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes"

The Serena Williams – John McEnroe thing is dumb. Social media wants to quickly cape up for Serena – many probably haven’t even read McEnroe’s entire NPR interview – but they should also listen to Serena Williams talking to David Letterman in 2013 about men’s tennis and women’s tennis:

“Actually it’s funny, because Andy Murray, he’s been joking about myself and him playing a match. I’m like, ‘Andy, seriously, are you kidding me?’ For me, mens’ tennis and womens’ tennis are completely, almost, two separate sports. If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes. No, it’s true. It’s a completely different sport. The men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit harder, it’s just a different game. I love to play women’s tennis. I only want to play girls, because i don’t want to be embarrassed. I would not do the tour, I would not do Billie Jean [King] any disservice. So Andy, stop it. I’m not going to let you kill me.”

So can we stop with the nonsense now? Serena Williams, greatest women’s tennis player ever. It’s not a slight to put “women’s” in there. She plays other women. She has dominated them for two decades.