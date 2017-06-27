World Taekwondo Federation Drops the F

The World Taekwondo Federation had been around since 1973, and for most of that time had existed peacefully with its initialism, WTF. That was until Friday, when the WTF had finally had it up to here with all the jokes, and re-named itself, simply, World Taekwondo (WT).

“In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans,” World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue said in a statement. “Today is an important moment in the history of our great federation.”

World Taekwondo began kicking around the idea in 2015. This perhaps was inspired by the Wisconsin Tourism Foundation, which changed its name to the Tourism Foundation of Wisconsin in 2009.

As you can see from the signage in this video, the change has already taken effect.

It’s all yours now, Marc Maron.