The 10 Best Young Rosters in the NBA

For the purposes of this list, the definition of a young roster: Any players 24-and-under. Why not 25? Somewhat arbitrary, but a 25-year old – still very young! – could be a six-year veteran in the NBA. The ages listed were as of today

Jason McIntyre

Spent a few years as a sportswriter in newspapers, then a few years as a magazine reporter, and freelanced for many outlets before starting The Big Lead in 2006. It was sold in 2010 and acquired by USA Today in 2012. Jason can also be heard on Fox Sports Radio, Saturday mornings from 6-9 am EST.