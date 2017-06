*We interrupt this Wednesday morning to bring you five-alarm Woj Bomb Alert!!!!!*

After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Sources: After Paul informed Clippers he'd sign w/ HOU in FA, teams agreed to deal sending Beverley, Decker, Williams and 2018 FRP for Paul. https://t.co/9Lk9FPEPbu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Last night, Marc Stein reported that James Harden had participated in the recruitment process for Paul, which is important because there is only one basketball and both of them have traditionally needed it in their hands a lot.