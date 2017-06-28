Cubs Cut Ties With Miguel Montero Hours After He Rips Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs have designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment, according to multiple reports. This comes just hours after the backup blamed the Nationals’ seven stolen bases in four innings on Jake Arrieta’s inability to control the running game.

“The reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate,” Montero said. “It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time.”

Throwing a teammate under the bus is always a bad idea. This morning, we got the indication it was a very bad idea based on clubhouse leader Anthony Rizzo’s radio hit.

Rizzo on Miggy's comments:

"When you point fingers you're a selfish player. We have another catcher that throws everyone out." — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) June 28, 2017

That catcher would be Willson Contreras, who, unlike Montero, has managed to throw a runner out on a steal attempt this year. Montero is 0-for-31. He has been okay at the plate, posting a .805 OPS in 44 games, making him an attractive option for a catching-needy suitor.