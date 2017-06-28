Dear Cubs Fans, What Do You Think of This Bryce Harper Hashtag?

Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

As far as baseball rumors go, Bryce Harper to the Chicago Cubs is a big, fat, and juicy one. Peter Gammons raised possibility that the Washington Nationals slugger would prefer the North Side over the Bronx during a radio interview earlier this month. Harper himself was somewhat strong in his dismissal a few days ago.

But then he posted a picture of himself and Las Vegas running buddy Kris Bryant on Instagram with the hashtag “Back2BackOneDay, surely knowing it would fuel more speculation that the two want to get the band back together in Chicago.

Why would he do this? Why would he make people dream of a lineup with Bryant in the two-hole and Harper hitting third?

In my opinion, just to be a funny guy. Harper isn’t a free agent until after the 2018 season. If he does have a new landing place and fat contract, it won’t be real until April 2019. Much can happen in 22 months.

Perhaps Harper is just toying with baseball writers and bloggers, daring them not to make a thing out of a hashtag. If that’s the case, guess I failed.