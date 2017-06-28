James Dolan May Finally Fire Phil Jackson, But It's Too Little, Too Late

Are Knicks fans supposed to be excited about this middle-of-the-night news that James Dolan may have finally had enough with Phil Jackson?

Owner James Dolan is weighing the future of Phil Jackson as New York Knicks President, league sources tell @TheVertical. Story online soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Yeah! Great news!

Wait, why the hell did Dolan wait so long? This feels like the guy who dumps his girlfriend after his friends have been urging him to do it for months – but the couple just went and closed on a new house a week earlier.

Why would you let Phil Jackson control the 2017 NBA Draft? New York drafted Frank Ntilikina, who may turn out to be a fine player, but he’s 19! What can he possibly do in the short term to help maximize the final two years of Melo? Will he fit into the future plans of the new regime?

Why would you let Jackson engage in that silly “I’ll show you!” trade chatter about the future of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis?

Related Phil Jackson on Vacation During the Knicks Coaching Search Means He Probably Has Somebody in Mind

Here we are, a couple days before free agency, and NOW you want to dump Phil Jackson and chase a new GM? Man, James Dolan is a clown and the Knicks deserve whatever happens.