Jeanie Buss Enjoyed LaVar Ball's WWE Appearance

Jeanie Buss got approached by a TMZ pap in West Hollywood, and naturally the first question for the Lakers owner was how she felt about LaVar Ball’s performance on WWE Raw on Monday.

“He’s a very big personality, and I thought he did a terrific job,” she said.

We are very much still in the honeymoon period of the relationship between LaVar Ball and the Lakers. Given that the Lakers are currently sitting at +500 odds to make the playoffs this upcoming season (and -700 for not), it will be interesting to see if this blissful matrimony exists this time next year.

