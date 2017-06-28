John Wall Is More Likely to Leave the Wizards in Free Agency in 2019 Than Get Another All-Star Teammate

John Wall is coming off the best season of his young career, and in the Summer of the Super Teams, everyone’s asking what the Wizards can do to take the next step and get to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Sadly, we already told you the answer last month: Nothing. The Wizards can’t form a Super Team because they don’t have any money. Last summer, they burned through their salary cap money like a teenager who just got paid: 4-years, $64 million to Ian Mahinmi.

It’s unfortunate because if Otto Porter takes the next step in Washington, they’ll have a quasi-Big 3, along with Bradley Beal. But depth was a problem last season because the bench was so awful. (I did like the Tim Frazier pickup before the Draft, but he’s just going to get the minutes Brandon Jennings wasted.)

I think the outlook for improving the team is so weak, I can see Wall leaving the Wizards in two years. Yes, he’s patched things up with Beal (for now). But Wall’s going to want Beal money in two years when he’s a free agent, and is he going to want to stay if the team hasn’t improved?

John Wall says the only way to win a championship is to have three All-Stars in your starting lineup. https://t.co/QMTIsu4mDV pic.twitter.com/qszog2YJlC — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 26, 2017

Or, would he consider relocating to Charlotte, where Kemba Walker also has two years left on his deal? Wall is from the Raleigh area, and he’d instantly become the biggest star Michael Jordan has had since taking ownership in 2010. Wall is also popular among other NBA players; would he be the recruiting tool Jordan would need for Charlotte to acquire another star or two?