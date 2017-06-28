Kris Bryant Left Game After Freak Ankle Injury Involving a Popup and Third Base Bag

What a ridiculously eventful for day for the Chicago Cubs in Washington D.C. It started with Miguel Montero’s comments blaming Jake Arrieta for the seven stolen bases by Washington last night, resulting in his release. It continued with an afternoon visit with Donald Trump at the White House, and now, Kris Bryant has left the game with an injury.
And here’s how that injury occurred, with Bryant casually catching an infield popup in foul territory and taking a misstep onto the edge of the third base bag as he finishes the catch.
If he misses any time, that’s going to be a very painful way to go out.
