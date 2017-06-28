Kris Bryant Left Game After Freak Ankle Injury Involving a Popup and Third Base Bag

What a ridiculously eventful for day for the Chicago Cubs in Washington D.C. It started with Miguel Montero’s comments blaming Jake Arrieta for the seven stolen bases by Washington last night, resulting in his release. It continued with an afternoon visit with Donald Trump at the White House, and now, Kris Bryant has left the game with an injury.

Kris Bryant has to leave the game with help, after rolling his right ankle on the side of third base. Terrible luck. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 29, 2017

And here’s how that injury occurred, with Bryant casually catching an infield popup in foul territory and taking a misstep onto the edge of the third base bag as he finishes the catch.

Kris Bryant just left the game in the 5th after rolling his ankle…on third base. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Q6MEPv2L60 — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 29, 2017

If he misses any time, that’s going to be a very painful way to go out.