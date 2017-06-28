Roundup: Porsche Can't Keep Up with Tesla; 10-Year old Offered Football Scholarship; & Brutal French Quarter Attack

Abigail Ratchford, who is popular on Instagram … “Porn stars worry that public Trump support could cost them money, and that’s a sin” … I think a 3-strike policy on Narcan is completely fair … American arrested for scamming Nigerians out of over $500k … how Tel Aviv is very, very excited Britney Spears is coming? … they’re digging up Salvador Dali’s body – he died in 1989 – to do a DNA test and see if he really is the father of a girl … “Josh acknowledged he came from privilege and he blew it” … Top 5 important media read in the last week: Media companies vs Facebook … if you’re in to sports media, you should definitely read this piece on ESPN … don’t throw coins into an airplane’s engine for “good luck” …

So why did Illinois offer a football scholarship to a 10-year old? [Tribune]

Manny Pacquiao thinks Conor McGregor has “no chance” against Floyd Mayweather. [Yahoo Sports]

Any guesses whether or not this East Tennessee State coach ever returns from his suspension? [News Channel 9]

Football’s battle over stats. You’ll wish September was around the corner. [MMQB]

“Claims of corruption in Qatar bid published in Germany.” [BBC Sport]

I feel like we’ve read this story about Vince Carter for five years now; and we’ll be reading it for another 20. [SI.com]

Extremely sad story about the son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart, who took a baseball to the face during a game and is now in a medically-induced coma. [Today Show]

New Orleans: Not safe. This is brutal to watch.

No, a Porsche can’t keep up with a Tesla’s acceleration.

Why would someone follow a drunk driver for 3 minutes and not call the police? The ending solo crash is quite a flip.

These were the best news bloopers from June.