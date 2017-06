The Portland Trail Blazers made one of the least notable trades in NBA history on Wednesday, as they shipped shooting guard Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

Portland has traded Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets for cash, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

The Blazers were obviously thrilled to get cash in the deal, and their official Twitter account went out of its way to make that cheddar feel welcomed in Rip City:

Then they posted a shot from cash’s press conference:

"This trade is a blessing. I'm ready to grind, Rip City. I think I can make an immediate impact out on the floor." — Cash Considerations pic.twitter.com/iRkC5vfwps — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2017

Well played guys, well played indeed.