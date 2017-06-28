Golf USA Today Sports

Quicken Loans National Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Fowler, Thomas, and Reed at the Top of the Odds

After an exciting finish at the Travelers Championship last week, the PGA Tour moves on to the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

A lot of the talk this week has centered around how Tiger Woods would not be in attendance, but with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and defending champion Billy Hurley III in the field this week, there should be plenty of other things to discuss. Reed is coming off of a good performance at the Travelers where he finished tied for fifth, his best finish in 23 starts.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Rickie Fowler +850
Justin Thomas +1350
Patrick Reed +1400
Marc Leishman +2500
Bill Haas +2200
Brendan Steele +2500
Kevin Chappell +2650
David Lingmerth +2800
Tony Finau +3300
J. B. Holmes +4000

 

TV Schedule (EDT)

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel
Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Group
7:26 AM 1 Boo Weekley Ollie Schniederjans Trey Mullinax
7:48 AM 1 Jonas Blixt Tony Finau Chris Kirk
7:59 AM 1 Brendan Steele Aaron Baddeley Vaughn Taylor
10 Russell Henley Jhonattan Vegas Nick Watney
8:10 AM 10 Si Woo Kim Jimmy Walker Billy Hurley III
8:21 AM 10 Marc Leishman Adam Hadwin Rickie Fowler
12:59 PM 1 J.B. Holmes Keegan Bradley K.J. Choi
1:10 PM 1 Billy Horschel Patrick Reed Bill Haas
1:21 PM 1 Kevin Chappell Wesley Bryan Justin Thomas

 

