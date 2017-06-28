Quicken Loans National Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Fowler, Thomas, and Reed at the Top of the Odds

After an exciting finish at the Travelers Championship last week, the PGA Tour moves on to the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

A lot of the talk this week has centered around how Tiger Woods would not be in attendance, but with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and defending champion Billy Hurley III in the field this week, there should be plenty of other things to discuss. Reed is coming off of a good performance at the Travelers where he finished tied for fifth, his best finish in 23 starts.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Odds via BigOnSports.com Rickie Fowler +850 Justin Thomas +1350 Patrick Reed +1400 Marc Leishman +2500 Bill Haas +2200 Brendan Steele +2500 Kevin Chappell +2650 David Lingmerth +2800 Tony Finau +3300 J. B. Holmes +4000

TV Schedule (EDT)

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM CBS

Notable Tee Times