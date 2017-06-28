Quicken Loans National Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Fowler, Thomas, and Reed at the Top of the Odds

After an exciting finish at the Travelers Championship last week, the PGA Tour moves on to the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
A lot of the talk this week has centered around how Tiger Woods would not be in attendance, but with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and defending champion Billy Hurley III in the field this week, there should be plenty of other things to discuss. Reed is coming off of a good performance at the Travelers where he finished tied for fifth, his best finish in 23 starts.
Odds via BigOnSports.com
|Rickie Fowler
|+850
|Justin Thomas
|+1350
|Patrick Reed
|+1400
|Marc Leishman
|+2500
|Bill Haas
|+2200
|Brendan Steele
|+2500
|Kevin Chappell
|+2650
|David Lingmerth
|+2800
|Tony Finau
|+3300
|J. B. Holmes
|+4000
TV Schedule (EDT)
|Thursday
|3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:30 PM
|CBS
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Group
|7:26 AM
|1
|Boo Weekley
|Ollie Schniederjans
|Trey Mullinax
|7:48 AM
|1
|Jonas Blixt
|Tony Finau
|Chris Kirk
|7:59 AM
|1
|Brendan Steele
|Aaron Baddeley
|Vaughn Taylor
|10
|Russell Henley
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nick Watney
|8:10 AM
|10
|Si Woo Kim
|Jimmy Walker
|Billy Hurley III
|8:21 AM
|10
|Marc Leishman
|Adam Hadwin
|Rickie Fowler
|12:59 PM
|1
|J.B. Holmes
|Keegan Bradley
|K.J. Choi
|1:10 PM
|1
|Billy Horschel
|Patrick Reed
|Bill Haas
|1:21 PM
|1
|Kevin Chappell
|Wesley Bryan
|Justin Thomas
