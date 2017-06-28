NFL USA Today Sports

Ranking the NFL Helmets From Best to Worst

Some things are debatable, a matter of taste if you will. Then, there are NFL helmets. We here at The Big Lead slammed our collective heads together and ranked all the helmets from favorite to least favorite, 1-32. Then, we averaged those scores to come up with group rankings. If you disagree, sorry.

#1 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals didn’t go with a tiger head like so many college teams with a tiger-based mascot but instead went for the orange and black striping and created magic.

#2 Oakland Raiders

The almost-win is a Raider. This is a distinctive mascot with an eyepatch, set upon a black shield, and is crisp and clean. Word is that the Raiders make for a pretty popular apparel item.

#3 Los Angeles Chargers

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 24: Joey Bosa #99 of the San Diego Chargers reacts after sacking Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns (not pictured) in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Chargers have left San Diego. They shouldn’t compound it by ever leaving the curved lightning bolt.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 18: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown by jumping into a Salvation Army red kettle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Star: simple, iconic.

#5 Green Bay Packers

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 21: Wide receiver Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate their three yard touchdown reception against the St. Louis Rams in the first quarter at Edward Jones Dome on October 21, 2012 in St Louis, Missouri. The Packers defeated the Rams 30-20. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

It gets uniqueness points for being a yellow helmet in a world overpopulated with blacks, greys, and white, and tradition points for the simple “G.”

#6 Chicago Bears

Mike Ditka wouldn’t let us rank it any lower.

#7 San Francisco 49ers

The NFL needs more gold helmets instead of black, and the 49ers sit atop that (the Saints will come later).

#8 Buffalo Bills

Some cities have a letter representing the city name. Buffalo has the actual animal.

#9 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, amazingly, has the only red helmet in the league right now (if you consider Washington’s to be burgundy). It’s also the only stadium named after the symbol on the helmet.

#10 Los Angeles Rams

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Case Keenum #17 on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 17-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Most of us are fans of the Ram horns on the helmet. Los Angeles may not have good football but they have good helmets.

