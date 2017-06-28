The New York Knicks Paid Phil Jackson $666,666 for Every Regular Season Win

When New York Knicksowner James Dolan handed the general managing reins over to Phil Jackson in March 2014, he hoped to win over the long-suffering fan base with a top-line, proven basketball mind. Ironically, he may accomplish that goal today by scuttling Jackson out of town.

Dolan did not get a great return on his investment judged on the balance sheet. Or the box scores. Or the overall mental health of the paying customers.

Phil Jackson worked for the Knicks for 1,200 days. He was paid $60 million for it or $50,000 a day. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 28, 2017

The Knicks went 90-171 (.344) during Jackson’s tenure, which is not good. There were no playoff appearances to assuage a franchise that’s advanced past the first round of the playoffs once this century. Very basic math yields the startling realization the Zen Master earned $666,666 per regular-season victory. Would that we could all find such rewarding work.

666,666 the mark of a beastly deal.