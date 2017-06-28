WATCH: Tim Tebow Launches Home Run In First At Bat After Promotion

Tim Tebow was controversially promoted to advanced Class-A ball by the New York Mets over the weekend. After batting .222 and hitting just three home runs, Tebow was rewarded with a move up the organization to the St. Lucie Mets. In his first at bat with his new team, Tebow hulked up and blasted a two-run home run to center field.

Check it out from a few angles:

While this all seems like a publicity stunt, the quarterback-turned below average baseball player is here to try and prove himself. Good for him.