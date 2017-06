Last week, we passed along the conundrum of Tanner Ainge, son of Celtics GM Danny Ainge. The younger Ainge is running for Congress in Utah, and star Jazz forward Gordon Hayward is being courted by the Celtics. Tanner Ainge was not sure one way or another whether this was an issue that would affect his candidacy.

On Wednesday, Tanner Ainge did some good old fashioned pandering:

Can’t blame him here: Gotta look out for number one.