Jim Irsay tweeted a picture of a naked woman early Thursday morning. The picture remained up on his Twitter feed for about 12 minutes according to the New York Daily News. After that picture was deleted the Indianapolis Colts owner then apparently tweeted at one of his own tweets from June 16th that claimed he was hacked, but that tweet also appears to have been deleted. His Twitter account is currently very family friendly, but that could change at any moment because of hackers so be careful out there.

I've been hacked! Be careful out there. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 17, 2017