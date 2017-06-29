Jim Irsay tweeted a picture of a naked woman early Thursday morning. The picture remained up on his Twitter feed for about 12 minutes according to the New York Daily News. After that picture was deleted the Indianapolis Colts owner then apparently tweeted at one of his own tweets from June 16th that claimed he was hacked, but that tweet also appears to have been deleted. His Twitter account is currently very family friendly, but that could change at any moment because of hackers so be careful out there.
Latest Leads
49m
11hr
Kris Bryant Left Game After Freak Ankle Injury Involving a Popup and Third Base Bag
What a ridiculously eventful for day for the Chicago Cubs in Washington D.C. It started with Miguel Montero’s comments (…)
11hr
Major League Umpire John Tumpane Saved a Woman Who Was About to Jump Off a Bridge in Pittsburgh
Amazing story of the MLB umpire being in the right place and stepping up.
13hr
WATCH: Tim Tebow Launches Home Run In First At Bat After Promotion
Tim Tebow homered in his first at bat since his promotion to High-A ball.
14hr
WATCH: Assessing The Impact Of The Chris Paul Trade
Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster broke down the Chris Paul trade.
17hr
Quicken Loans National Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Fowler, Thomas, and Reed at the Top of the Odds
Can Reed finally break through?
17hr
Chris Paul Reportedly 'Despised' Doc Rivers For Favoring His Son
Chris Paul allegedly “despises” Doc Rivers.
17hr
Portland Trail Blazers Twitter Account Thrilled To Welcome Cash Considerations
The Trail Blazers welcomed cash considerations to Portland in a Tweet.
Comments