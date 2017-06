People Are Now Bombarding Jimmy Butler With Hilarious Texts

Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number to the public during his introductory press conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and something tells me he’s going to regret that decision.

Immediately after the phone number was out there, people began calling and texting Butler. Thankfully, some of them posted those texts to Twitter and we can present them to you here.

I mean. I know Jimmy Butler is busy. But he could at least return a text. pic.twitter.com/Hlmbqwk9re — MZA (@macyarcher) June 29, 2017

I feel like you would have a well-informed stance on this dilemma @JimmyButler. Looking forward to hearing back from ya bud pic.twitter.com/9ogKgRx5ix — Drew Rice (@Drew__Rice) June 29, 2017

I trust Jimmy Butler will choose @BuschBeer pic.twitter.com/3g7avY6VB6 — Austin Cherry (@AustinCherry5) June 29, 2017

πŸ‘€πŸ‘€πŸ‘€ Jimmy Butler wants to be a Sixer pic.twitter.com/5EfP2VDihC — Connor Dee (@ChefBoyarDEE4) June 29, 2017

I've been waiting on a response from @JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/zvYuZmLQN9 — johnny meier (@johnnymeier2) June 29, 2017

@JimmyButler Hey buddy, can you turn your phone back on or something so we can talk? pic.twitter.com/d7p5bysqnz — Luke Klein (@deKLEINed14) June 29, 2017

Maybe Jimmy Butler can finally settle this debate for us. pic.twitter.com/DU3QEfbyPO — Clayton Abernathy (@ClaySTV1) June 29, 2017

Just texted the novel Moby Dick to Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/0x0F4XM8E1 — Grant (@grantnewkirk) June 29, 2017

I think I'm higher priority pic.twitter.com/WBaxcp92Pd — TheAndoWay (@TheAndoWay) June 29, 2017

@JimmyButler praying you give the call back πŸ€ pic.twitter.com/fswvUTsHDJ — Russell DeSanti (@desanti25) June 29, 2017

Asking the questions most big J's are afraid to @JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/gkuRuQny8S — Nathan Britten (@NateBreezee) June 29, 2017

That feeling when Jimmy Butler is now the most famous person in about 1Million ppls cell phone @PardonMyTake @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/rsmIUupSFc — Alex Riahi (@alexriahi) June 29, 2017

I texted Jimmy Butler. Hoping for the best! pic.twitter.com/cWc9ogQDVj — Anis Mazhar (@anis_mazhar0) June 29, 2017

Y'all aren't the only ones texting Jimmy Butler… pic.twitter.com/8ENn4Lxbsq — Nick Godin (@FlyingOrr) June 29, 2017

Jimmy Butler gon act like we aint go way back pic.twitter.com/HpaKXhfB1a — Sauce Mandela 🎈 (@ExtendoCocc) June 29, 2017

Just chatting with my bestie Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/mr4PAJGX6D — Vinny (@Sailboatstudios) June 29, 2017

Yea I noticed after I sent the first text lol pic.twitter.com/XkR9hnSS6U — Albaro (@martinez3507) June 29, 2017

Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number, so naturally I had to ask him something: pic.twitter.com/jHwNuzH8od — Kevin Carroll (@kevincarroll72) June 29, 2017

Jimmy Butler gave out his number on TV and pic.twitter.com/25RSrcZjXG — Noah (@noah_elmore) June 29, 2017

Me after Jimmy Butler gave out his phone number pic.twitter.com/YdRGJ37VTD — haley golding (@haleygolding) June 29, 2017

Okay @JimmyButler you better let me know if you can make it. @KDTrey5 you're not invited until you sign elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/zX4n8SaGwB — Nick Boekhorst (@nickboekhorst24) June 29, 2017

Thank you for that distraction Twitterverse, I appreciate it.