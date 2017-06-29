NBA USA Today Sports

Recently Traded Lou Williams on Sports Media: Bunch of Unathletic Nerds

Lou Williams, who was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday as part of the Chris Paul deal, has some observations about the sports media. And while they may be accurate, they certainly aren’t kind.

Ouch. Definitely not a generalization at all. No sportswriter anywhere has played any sport nor do they have the mental capacity to understand them no matter how hard they try. Williams’ truth bombs, of course, were only made possible by the First Amendment.

Anecdotally, I didn’t see a ton of negative attention paid toward Williams in the wake of the blockbuster move. But I was surprised to discover he’s averaged 12.8 points a game during his nine-year career. Perhaps he’s not getting the credit he deserves after all from the Poindexters on press row.

